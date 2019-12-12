Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Milan Baptist Church Cemetery
Knoxville - Christine Louise Hensley, age 78 of Knoxville, went to be with Jesus on December 12, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. Preceded in death by parents Unes and Gladys Welch, brothers Dennis, Albert, and Bud Welch, sisters Maxine Miller, Wilma Kitts, Myrtle Coker, and Eula Mae Welch. Survived by husband of 62 years, Darrell Hensley, children DeWayne and Michelle Hensley, Jeff and Amy Hensley, and Vincent Hensley, grandchildren Tara Hensley, Blake Hensley, Cody Hensley, Lauren Hensley, and Landon Hensley, great-granddaughter Abbey Hensley, brothers Howard, Archie, Gleason, and Carlos Welch, sister Lula Vandergriff. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Friday, December 13, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with service to follow, Rev. Nick Maples officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Milan Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
