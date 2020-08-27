1/1
Christine Mae Crowe Lawson
1928 - 2020
Christine Mae Crowe Lawson

August 31, 1928 - July 15, 2020

Christine went to the arms of Jesus on July 15th, 2020, just shy of her 92nd birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl, and her young daughter, Charlotte, who greeted her warmly in heaven. She leaves behind another daughter, Janet, alongside members of her extended family. She always had a kind word and loved people, and kept tabs on her loved ones as often as she could. Christine succumbed to the lingering effects of COVID-19 after testing negative earlier in July. She was living at a healthcare facility in Rossville, Georgia and will be truly missed. A graveside memorial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Knoxville, Tennessee on October 1st, 2020 at 10:00 AM. All are invited to attend.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
