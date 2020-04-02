Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Christine Maiden Obituary
CORRYTON - Christine Moss Maiden age 78, of Corryton, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was a devoted wife to her husband Kenny for 60 years. Christine was an amazing mother to her children, Tammy and Rick. She was so proud of her 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Christine was a caregiver to children for many years, and what some might call a "baby whisperer". She cared for many foster children and kids in her home daycare. She was a Jehovah's Witness.

Preceded in death by her parents, Angelo and Evelyn Moss; her daughter, Tammy Shockley.

Survivors: husband, Ken; son, Rick; grandchildren, Brooke (Caleb), Andy (Danielle), Hayley (Will), Daniel (Brooke), Alex (Shianne), and Nickolas; 9 great-grandchildren; special caregiver and friend, Brian.

The family will hold memorial services at a later date when current circumstances allow. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Christine's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
