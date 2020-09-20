Christine Rosa Maria "Chris" DomoslayKnoxville - Christine Rosa Maria "Chris" Domoslay, 92, of Knoxville passed Saturday afternoon, September 19, 2020 at Shannondale Health Care.Chris was born in Austria on February 28, 1928 to Johann Gugerbauer and Rosa Brossman. She retired as Comptroller from Cleveland Institute of Music. Chris was a member of All Saints Catholic Church. She was an avid hiker and enjoyed playing bridge.Chris is preceded in death by her husband, Steve Domoslay; In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Traudel and another infant sister.Chris is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Robert Richmond of Knoxville; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Bonnie Domoslay of Pensacola, Florida; grandchildren, Erin Borum and husband Michael, Shannon Richmond, David Domoslay and wife Hannah, Stephen Richmond; great grandchildren, Archer and Ellie Domoslay; several nieces and nephews; beloved Huskey, Heidi.A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.