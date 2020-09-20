1/1
Christine Rosa Maria "Chris" Domoslay
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine Rosa Maria "Chris" Domoslay

Knoxville - Christine Rosa Maria "Chris" Domoslay, 92, of Knoxville passed Saturday afternoon, September 19, 2020 at Shannondale Health Care.

Chris was born in Austria on February 28, 1928 to Johann Gugerbauer and Rosa Brossman. She retired as Comptroller from Cleveland Institute of Music. Chris was a member of All Saints Catholic Church. She was an avid hiker and enjoyed playing bridge.

Chris is preceded in death by her husband, Steve Domoslay; In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Traudel and another infant sister.

Chris is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Robert Richmond of Knoxville; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Bonnie Domoslay of Pensacola, Florida; grandchildren, Erin Borum and husband Michael, Shannon Richmond, David Domoslay and wife Hannah, Stephen Richmond; great grandchildren, Archer and Ellie Domoslay; several nieces and nephews; beloved Huskey, Heidi.

A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved