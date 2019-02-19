Services
Alder Funeral Home
4524 W Andrew Johnson Hwy
Morristown, TN 37814
(423) 581-5113
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Wu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Tina Wu Ph.D.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christine Tina Wu Ph.D. Obituary
Christine "Tina" Wu, PhD

Morristown, TN

Christine "Tina" Wu, PhD, age 46 of Morristown, TN passed away February 18, 2019. She was born in Galesburg, IL. Tina was a professor at Walter State Community College. She fought cancer since 2006.

Survivors include her parents: Dr. Charles and Lily Wu;

husband: Paul LeBel; son: Benjamin LeBel; sister and brother-in-law: Irene Wu and Joseph Mok

The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Susan Newman and Dr. Rocio Huet of UT Hospital for all they did to help.

There will be a private family service.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Noah's Arc Shelter, PO Box 1031, Talbott, TN 37877

Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.