|
|
Christine "Tina" Wu, PhD
Morristown, TN
Christine "Tina" Wu, PhD, age 46 of Morristown, TN passed away February 18, 2019. She was born in Galesburg, IL. Tina was a professor at Walter State Community College. She fought cancer since 2006.
Survivors include her parents: Dr. Charles and Lily Wu;
husband: Paul LeBel; son: Benjamin LeBel; sister and brother-in-law: Irene Wu and Joseph Mok
The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Susan Newman and Dr. Rocio Huet of UT Hospital for all they did to help.
There will be a private family service.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Noah's Arc Shelter, PO Box 1031, Talbott, TN 37877
Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2019