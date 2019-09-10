|
|
Christine Turpin
Knoxville - Christine Turpin age 85 of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday September 7, 2019, at her home. She was a member of Portland Street Baptist Church, and sang with the Kelly Family group for several years. She retired from Kmart with over 31 years of service. She was preceded in death by husband, James A. Turpin. She is survived by children, Nancy Ogden, and Tom Hopkins (Nancy); grandchildren, April Brown, James Cheeks (Mary Anne), Tommy Hopkins, Aaron Hale, and Andy Hale; great grandchildren, Aiden and Angelina Brown, Saw, Corbin, and Mason Cheeks; sister, Barbara Hammock; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Wednesday September 11, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. The friends and family will meet at 9:45 am Thursday at Mount Olive Cemetery for a 10:00 am graveside service with Rev. Ray Barber officiating. Online obituary and guest register are available at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019