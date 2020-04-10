|
Christine "Bitty" Warren Judson
Detroit, MI - Christine "Bitty" Warren Judson of Detroit, Michigan, formerly of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. While residing in Knoxville, she was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. She graduated from Austin High School, Class of 1953 and later moved to Detroit. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Loraine Warren; husband, Willie Judson; son, Timothy Judson; sisters, Willie Mae "Pig" Brannon and Brenda Thomas; and brothers, Robert "Bobby" Warren and James Warren. She leaves to cherish her memory, son, Michael Sr. (Julie) Warren; daughter, Dana Judson; son, William Sr. (Vanessa) Judson; grandsons, Michael II (Candice), Kalen and Denzel Warren; and William Jr. (Carii) Judson; granddaughter, Whitney Judson; great granddaughter, Malise Warren; sisters, Betty Bowen and Mary "Mitzie" Mitchell; sister-in-law, Florence Warren; brother-in-law, Jerome Thomas; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to include the Blair family and Black family. If you wish to send condolences to her family in Detroit, the address is: 18431 Appoline St, Detroit, MI 48235; phone (313) 863-3853.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020