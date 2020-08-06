Christopher Allen Glenn
Knoxville - Christopher Allen Glenn, age 55 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was the best Father and friend a person could have. His fun personality will highly be missed and he never met a stranger. Chris was a senior electrician at UT for 15 years and a maintenance technician at PBR Automotive for 9 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Edward and Margaret Ann Glenn. Chris is survived by his sons, Aaron Glenn and Evan Glenn; daughter, Miranda Glenn; brother, Mark Glenn and wife, Jackie; sisters, Sherry Bryant and husband, Darrell and Eileen Glenn; ex- wife, Cynthia Hobbs and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family as that memorial by made in Chris's name to March of Dimes, 234 Morrell Rd #321, Knoxville, TN 37919. The family will receive friends, Saturday August 8, 2020 in the parlors of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, Tennessee from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
"Now cracks a noble heart." Good-night, sweet prince; and flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest. Hamlet