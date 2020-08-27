Christopher Barger
Knoxville - Christopher "Chris" Allen Barger, age 34 of Knoxville, TN sadly left this world unexpectedly on August 25, 2020. He was a 2003 South Doyle High School graduate and graduated with honors from ITT in 2011. Chris was a loving father & his children meant the world to him. He was a man of great strength, who cared deeply for his family & friends. His legacy will live on through his children.
He is preceded in death by father, Joe Allen Barger; grandparents, R.L. & Ruth Estridge, Bobby & Lucille Barger.
Chris is survived by his loving children, Shaley, Jon and Graysen; mother, Connie (Larry) Chasteen; sisters, Brittany (Josh) Buckert & Teia (Ben) Lucas; nieces & nephews, Presley, Peyton, Averi, Kamdyn & Rosslyn; aunts & uncles, Donna Cummings, Bobbie & Cokey Tipton, Terry & Sandy Estridge; cousins, Deena, Selena, T.J., Brian & Kaylee.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 31, 2020, 5:00-7:00pm in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville. A Celebration of Life service will follow officiated by Benjamin Lucas. The family invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfuneralhome.com
.