Christopher Barger
Christopher Barger

Knoxville - Christopher "Chris" Allen Barger, age 34 of Knoxville, TN sadly left this world unexpectedly on August 25, 2020. He was a 2003 South Doyle High School graduate and graduated with honors from ITT in 2011. Chris was a loving father & his children meant the world to him. He was a man of great strength, who cared deeply for his family & friends. His legacy will live on through his children.

He is preceded in death by father, Joe Allen Barger; grandparents, R.L. & Ruth Estridge, Bobby & Lucille Barger.

Chris is survived by his loving children, Shaley, Jon and Graysen; mother, Connie (Larry) Chasteen; sisters, Brittany (Josh) Buckert & Teia (Ben) Lucas; nieces & nephews, Presley, Peyton, Averi, Kamdyn & Rosslyn; aunts & uncles, Donna Cummings, Bobbie & Cokey Tipton, Terry & Sandy Estridge; cousins, Deena, Selena, T.J., Brian & Kaylee.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 31, 2020, 5:00-7:00pm in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville. A Celebration of Life service will follow officiated by Benjamin Lucas. The family invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfuneralhome.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
AUG
31
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
