|
|
Christopher Bunn
Oak Ridge - On July 29, Christopher Dennis Bunn went home to be with the Savior he dedicated his life to proclaiming for so many years. He entered into the presence of Jesus with the full assurance of his salvation.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Bunn, and his mother, Bernice Seith. He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife Robin; brothers Bill Bunn (Vicki), Patrick Bunn, Tim Bunn, and Scott Seith; sisters Sandy Abelquist (Eric) and Heidi Chevalier (Mark); his children Rebekah Wilson (Joshua), Chris Bunn (Nina), and Ruth Bunn; and his beloved grandchildren, Noah, Eli, Felicity, Eden, and Georgiana. He is also survived by the many people he influenced during his career as pastor of Faith Bible Fellowship. He was a mentor, friend, and teacher to the congregation he pastored for more than 30 years. His legacy is in the lives of his family and the fellowship of Christ-followers he led. He loved them all dearly.
Most importantly, he loved Jesus Christ. He gave his life to Him as a young man, and he dedicated his career to sharing the gospel message and making disciples of Christ. He touched the hearts of hundreds of people as he helped nurture their faith and provide spiritual counsel. His message was God's message; a message which, when received, brings a fresh beginning, deep and abiding joy, unexplainable peace, eternal significance, meaning and purpose to life, and opens Heaven's door. And now he has gathered with the saints at the throne of God, fully healed and more alive than ever.
The family will receive friends from 11am-1pm on Saturday August 3 at Faith Bible Fellowship in Oak Ridge. The funeral service will begin at 1pm with Dr. Paul Boling officiating and the graveside service will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements. An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
"He who hears My word, and believes in Him who sent me, has eternal life, and does not come into judgement, but has passed out of death into life." (John 5:24)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2019