Christopher Johnny Proffitt
Knoxville - Christopher Johnny Proffitt, age 55, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully April 28, 2020 after an extended battle with brain cancer. Chris was a devout Christian. He was a member of Grace Baptist church and also a special member of Maples Branch Baptist Church donating time, organ repairs and giving love to the congregation.
He was predeceased by his father Burnard Johnny Proffitt and his mother Judy Johnson Proffitt.
He is survived by his son Jeremiah Ray Proffitt, his sister Terry Proffitt (Garry Lewis), aunts Ruby Watts, Geneva Helton, Phyllis Johnson and Bertina Proffitt. Cousins that were important family Gail Terry, Tommy Watts, Jacki Proffitt, Janis Proffitt, Sara Proffitt, Randal Proffitt, Thelma Jones, Genelle MaGaha, Helen Ramsey, and Stacy Maples.
Chris lead an interesting and experienced filled life. He always enjoyed the adventure that those pursuits brought. Anything he wanted to do he accomplished.
He will be missed by his family and many lifelong friends. A private graveside service will be held at Webb Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to America or Alzheimer's Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020