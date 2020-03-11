|
Christopher Jon Montgomery
Knoxville - Christopher Jon Montgomery, age 57, of Knoxville, passed away March 9, 2020.
He was preceded in death by son, Elton Shultz. Survivors include his father Orrie Montgomery, his stepmother Takako, and his mother Dorothea Cain; his wife, Donna Montgomery (nee Shultz); daughter, Christen Kiser; grandson, Cort Kiser; three brothers and one sister, along with his brothers from the 3rd AD, 1st Bat. 36th Inf. D Company. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet at 1:45pm, Friday, March 13th, 2020, at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery- John Sevier Highway for a 2:00pm graveside service with military honors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020