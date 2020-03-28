|
Christopher Joseph Oleksak
Knoxville - Christopher Joseph Oleksak age 35 of KNOXVILLE, TN returned home to his Lord and Savior on March 25, 2020.
Christopher was a gifted Jack of all trades and master of many. He was a dedicated loyal friend and encouraged others to be their very best. He had charisma, personality, humor and a huge heart.
He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends. He leaves behind his heartbroken mother, Eileen T. Oleksak, his loving brothers, Neill T. Oleksak and Adam C. Oleksak and his father, Richard D. Oleksak, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at St. Joseph Church in Norris at a later date due to the virus.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020