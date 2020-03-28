Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Oleksak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Joseph Oleksak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Joseph Oleksak Obituary
Christopher Joseph Oleksak

Knoxville - Christopher Joseph Oleksak age 35 of KNOXVILLE, TN returned home to his Lord and Savior on March 25, 2020.

Christopher was a gifted Jack of all trades and master of many. He was a dedicated loyal friend and encouraged others to be their very best. He had charisma, personality, humor and a huge heart.

He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends. He leaves behind his heartbroken mother, Eileen T. Oleksak, his loving brothers, Neill T. Oleksak and Adam C. Oleksak and his father, Richard D. Oleksak, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at St. Joseph Church in Norris at a later date due to the virus.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -