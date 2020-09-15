Christopher M. Castle
Knoxville - Christopher Marquieze Castle entered eternal rest Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was born November 4, 1991 to the late Christopher L. Castle and Wilhelmenia (Johnson) Lane and in Knoxville, Tennessee. A graduate of Fulton High School, Class of 2010, he was pursuing a career in Cosmetology. He was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church where he sang in the choir and performed with the praise team. Chris loved art and music!
Preceded in death by his father; grandmother, Marcia Johnson; great grandmother, Secolia Solomon; grandfathers, Clay Johnson, and Clarence Lee Tyson Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memory: mother, Wilhelmenia Johnson-Lane; stepfather, Harold Lane; brother, Jquarius Castle; grandmother, Patricia Crawford; aunts, Secolia Johnson, Eugenia Johnson, Clay (Fred) Kyle, Crystal McMahan, Marquitta Castle and Kimberly Castle; devoted cousins, January Bomar and Dereke Solomon; a host of family and friends too numerous to mention.
A special thank you to Rhonda Harris of Knox County Community Development Cooperation and Laura Townsend of Helen Ross McNabb for their assistance, dedication, and support of our beloved Chris.
Thursday, September 17, 2020, a public walk through visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, 2500 E. Fifth Avenue, Knoxville, TN with a service to follow with Reverend Rick Rice as the eulogist. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Social distancing and face masks are required. Flowers may be delivered to the church the day of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfunerahome1962.com
.