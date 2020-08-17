1/1
Christopher Martin Henson
Christopher Martin Henson

Loudon - Christopher Martin Henson, age 47 of Loudon, passed away at home on Monday, August 17, 2020. Chris was preceded in death by his father, Frank Henson and brother, Jody Lee Henson.

He is survived by his mother, Joyce Thompson Henson; brother, Frankie Henson and wife, Vickie; niece, Brittany Henson (Kermit Spann); nephew, Alex Henson; great nephews, River and Reed Spann; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family and friends.

Friends may visit at their convenience on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Loudon Funeral Home, between the hours of 9am-5pm. A graveside service will be held at 11am Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery, with Pastor Gene Farmer officiating. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations. An online guestbook is available at www.loudonfuneralhome.net




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
