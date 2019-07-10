|
|
Christopher Michael Nicely
Knoxville - Christopher Michael Nicely, age 35, passed away July 5, 2019. Chris was a loving husband, father, son, and brother. Chris was kind hearted and had a beautiful smile. He is preceded in death by his Nana Dorothy Keathley, and Great-Grandmother Neva Haskew. He is survived by wife Pam Nicely; children Olivia Butcher, Hannah Butcher, Brayden Nicely, and Bryson Davis; an unborn grandchild; sister Savanna Smith (Ronnie); mother Paula Fullerton (Chris); father Jimmy Nicely; grandparents Donna and Charlie Truan and Ernie Nicely; nephew Jace Smith; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family will receive friends from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow starting at 7:00pm. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 10 to July 11, 2019