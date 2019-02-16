|
|
Christopher Michael Rawl
Sevierville, TN
Christopher Michael Rawl age 40 of Sevierville, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Christopher loved photography and nature. He served in the United States Army as a Paratrooper. He was preceded in death by his mother Catherine Chmara Rawl. Christopher is
survived by his daughters, Haylee and Katelynn; father, Jim Moore; adoptive father, Jim Rawl; brothers Jake Moore, Tim Rawl;
sisters, Kelsey Moore and Alicia Rawl; uncles, Bill Moore, John Moore and Michael Chmara; maternal grandmother, Patricia Chmara; paternal grandmother, Beverly Moore. Cremation arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2019