Christopher Ray Whisman
Knoxville - Christopher Ray Whisman, age 55, of Knoxville passed peacefully to be with the Lord on November 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Herbert and Mabel Bowen. Chris is survived by his mother, Joyce Whisman; son, Christopher Whisman, Jr.; daughters, Katrina Penland and Megan Webb; special uncle and aunt, Harold and Sandy Bowen. Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel in charge of arrangements. A private graveside service will be held. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com
.