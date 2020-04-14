|
|
Christopher Szluha
Knoxville - Christopher Szluha September 9,1965 - April 9, 2020
Christopher Szluha was born on September 9, 1965 in Peoria Illinois. He grew up in Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Tennessee. He was a graduate of Oak Ridge High School in 1983. While in college, his greatest love was serving as a lifeguard at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where he is credited with saving several lives over 3 summers. He received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Tennessee in 1990. For 5 years he worked as an Environmental Engineer on federal cleanup and remediation of Superfund hazardous waste sites throughout the southeast. For the last 20 years he has worked as a proposal writer for Darrell J. Elliott & Associates on winning $20 Billion of government proposals for the Departments of Energy National Labs and Security services for Nuclear Weapons facilities, EPA Remediation Programs, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and the Corps of Engineers. Among his friends and colleagues, he was known for his razor-sharp humor and sarcasm and his enthusiasm for life, especially playing with his beloved dog Star or riding on his jet ski. He is preceded in death by his natural father, Dr. Adam Szluha; his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Lazlo and Katalin Toth; Dr. and Mrs. Istvan and Helen Szluha. He is survived by his mother and father, Katalin and Darrell Elliott; his brother, Dr. Paul Szluha; sister-in-law, Dr. Sarah Szluha; his nephew, John Szluha; and his Aunt and Uncle, Dr. and Mrs. Nicholas and Diane Szluha.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020