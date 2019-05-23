|
|
Christy Lynn Strader Caldwell
Knoxville, TN
Christy Lynn Strader Caldwell, age 40 passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her dad, James L Strader Jr. and brother, Dale Strader.
Christy is survived by her grandmother, Dorothy King, mom, Joyce (Wray)Atchley, children, Keeton and Ily Wray, brother, Jimmy (Tandy) Strader and husband, Robert Caldwell Jr.
A Celebration of Storytelling Services will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 210 E. Beaver Creek Drive, Powell, TN 37918, May 24th, 2019 from 6-8 pm.
To leave a note for Christy's family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 23, 2019