Services
Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Powell
160 Edgemoor Road
Powell, TN 37849
865-945-3461
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Racoon Valley Church of God
1403 W. Raccoon Valley Drive
Heiskell, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chuck Hansard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chuck Ray Hansard


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chuck Ray Hansard Obituary
Chuck Ray Hansard

Powell - Chuck Ray Hansard, 64, of Powell, TN, passed away Thursday, August 01, 2019 at home. A Knoxville native, he was born March 14, 1955, to William & Elizabeth Hansard. Chuck is a member of the Racoon Valley Church of God in Heiskell, was a basketball coach in Clinton, a Mason and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson. He was a Pipefitter by trade. He is preceded in death by his parents; his spouse Gabrielle Hansard; his brother, Mike Hansard; and his sister, Tina Hansard.

Mr. Hansard is survived by his children, Kara Hansard and Eric Hansard; his sister, Donna Hansard Hubbard; his niece Amy Hansard; and three grandchildren, Evie, Mason, and Jayden.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 09, 2019 at Racoon Valley Church of God from 7:00pm to 9:00pm, 1403 W. Raccoon Valley Drive, Heiskell, TN 37754.

To share your thoughts and condolences please go to www.woodhavenfh.com.

Woodhaven Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens are honored to serve the Hansard Family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chuck's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now