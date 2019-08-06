|
|
Chuck Ray Hansard
Powell - Chuck Ray Hansard, 64, of Powell, TN, passed away Thursday, August 01, 2019 at home. A Knoxville native, he was born March 14, 1955, to William & Elizabeth Hansard. Chuck is a member of the Racoon Valley Church of God in Heiskell, was a basketball coach in Clinton, a Mason and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson. He was a Pipefitter by trade. He is preceded in death by his parents; his spouse Gabrielle Hansard; his brother, Mike Hansard; and his sister, Tina Hansard.
Mr. Hansard is survived by his children, Kara Hansard and Eric Hansard; his sister, Donna Hansard Hubbard; his niece Amy Hansard; and three grandchildren, Evie, Mason, and Jayden.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 09, 2019 at Racoon Valley Church of God from 7:00pm to 9:00pm, 1403 W. Raccoon Valley Drive, Heiskell, TN 37754.
To share your thoughts and condolences please go to www.woodhavenfh.com.
Woodhaven Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens are honored to serve the Hansard Family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2019