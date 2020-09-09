Chuckisha Roleek ThomasKnoxville - Chuckisha Roleek Thomas- 31 of Knoxville departed this life on August 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Doris Parker, Grandfathers, Otis Parker, Eddie Thomas Sr., Sisters Jametha and Shahidah, Uncle, Melvin Tucker, Aunt, Patricia Tucker, and Grandmother Nellie Mae Thomas. She is survived by, Son, Sha'Michael Bailey, Father, Charles (Helen) Thomas Sr., Grandmother, Cora Mae Tucker, Brother, Charles Thomas Jr., Sisters, Cherri Locke, Briana Sankey, Jaye Christopher, Starnisha Crenshaw, Carmyn Rainer., a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. with the Celebration of Life to follow at 1 p.m. at the Unity Mortuary Chapel. The final resting place will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery immediately follow the service. Ms. Thomas will lie in state at the Unity Mortuary Chapel on Friday, September 11,2020 from 12-6 p.m. Due to the Covid-19, the family respectfully requests for the safety of everyone that masks me worn and social distancing be practiced. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.