|
|
Cierra Otto
Knoxville - Cierra Brianna Otto - age 23 of Knoxville passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. 2015 graduate of Bearden High School. Cierra was a dancer, artist, photographer. She loved music, writing, and all sports including T-ball, soccer, and volleyball. She also loved the mountains and the beach. She loved her little sister and will always watch over her. Cierra was lion-hearted. "My free little spirit, and my fun old soul." Survived by parents, Ken and Cindy Stroecker and Leon Araiza; sister, Audrey Stroecker; grandparents, Lorrie Otto, Dot Stroecker, and Irma Araiza; aunts and uncles, Lee Anne, David and Vickie, Mitch and Debbie, Josh and Michelle, Scott, John and Annie, Nash, Mona; cousins, Raistlin, Bo, Curt, Christina, Chris, Cori, Josh, Diana, Katie, Sarah, Katie, Micki, and Lindsey; and many many friends who really love her. There will be a Celebration of Life service at 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Ruth's Chris private dining area. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019