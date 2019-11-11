Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Resources
More Obituaries for Cierra Otto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cierra Otto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cierra Otto Obituary
Cierra Otto

Knoxville - Cierra Brianna Otto - age 23 of Knoxville passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. 2015 graduate of Bearden High School. Cierra was a dancer, artist, photographer. She loved music, writing, and all sports including T-ball, soccer, and volleyball. She also loved the mountains and the beach. She loved her little sister and will always watch over her. Cierra was lion-hearted. "My free little spirit, and my fun old soul." Survived by parents, Ken and Cindy Stroecker and Leon Araiza; sister, Audrey Stroecker; grandparents, Lorrie Otto, Dot Stroecker, and Irma Araiza; aunts and uncles, Lee Anne, David and Vickie, Mitch and Debbie, Josh and Michelle, Scott, John and Annie, Nash, Mona; cousins, Raistlin, Bo, Curt, Christina, Chris, Cori, Josh, Diana, Katie, Sarah, Katie, Micki, and Lindsey; and many many friends who really love her. There will be a Celebration of Life service at 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Ruth's Chris private dining area. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cierra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -