Cindi Allen Cruze
Cindi Allen Cruze

Knoxville - Cindi Allen Cruze, age 58, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 in San Diego, CA while visiting her daughter. Cindi was a member of Tennessee Ave Baptist Church and a life long resident of the Lonsdale community. Graduate of Rule High School class of 1979 where she was voted most athletic. At the age of 8, she received national attention being the first girl in the nation to play boys baseball. Thus the start of Title 9. Cindi went on to model for Levi's and Proffitt's. She later enrolled in LMU. She was a true animal lover, finding a horse and bringing it home and putting it in our basement. She also was a lover of hot Krispy Kreme Donuts and Oreo cookies were a staple in her home. She also was a true fan of all sports of the Kentucky Wildcats. Cindi just finished creating her first children's book and started another. She leaves behind her parents, John and Mary Allen; sons, Jeremy, Jarrod, Kenny, TJ and Kelby; daughter, Talor; 2 grandchildren, Kaitlyn and John Allen Cruze; brothers, John, Jim, and Rick Allen; sisters, Teri Taylor (Buddy), Kim Sanford (Bobby) Jamie Ledbetter (Danny); several nieces and nephews. Friends are welcome to come by Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 9:00 am to 5:00 PM. A private graveside service will be held at Lynnhurst Cemetery on Monday, August 3, 2020. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.mynattfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 27 to Aug. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
