Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
8:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:45 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cindy McDevitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cindy Lee McDevitt


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cindy Lee McDevitt Obituary
Cindy Lee McDevitt

Clinton - Cindy Lee McDevitt, age 61, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Methodist Medical Hospital in Oak Ridge. She was born November 12, 1957 in Knoxville, TN to Ralph and Shirley (Wallace) Sweat. She was a 1975 graduate of Halls High School and was a member of the U.S. Navy as Yeoman 2nd Class from 1981-1985. In 1983, she married Bradley McDevitt of Cincinnati, Ohio and they had one daughter, Heather Ryann. In 1995, Cindy graduated from the University of Tennessee with a bachelor's in Social Services and went on to work as a dedicated social worker for the Knoxville Department of Human Services and Children Services, as well as a corrections officer for Knoxville Juvenile Detention. Cindy truly lived a selfless life and fiercely devoted her time and energies to helping others in whatever way she possibly could. She was a beloved mother, sister, daughter, Mimi, and friend to so so many. She is preceded in death by her daughter's father, Bradley McDevitt, and her mother, Shirley Sweat. She is survived by her daughter, Heather and her father, Ralph; her siblings, Craig Sweat, Kim Henley, and Chris Sweat; her nieces and nephews, Kristi Tucker, Jessica Sweat, Savannah Sweat, and Tommy Sweat; her great nephews, Tycen and Greycen, and her great niece, Addycen. Family will receive friends 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, 4131 E. Emory Road, with a funeral service following at 8 p.m. Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m., Tuesday, at Lynnhurst Cemetery, 2300 West Adair Drive in Knoxville, Tennessee, for interment at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 15 to June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now