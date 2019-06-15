|
Cindy Lee McDevitt
Clinton - Cindy Lee McDevitt, age 61, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Methodist Medical Hospital in Oak Ridge. She was born November 12, 1957 in Knoxville, TN to Ralph and Shirley (Wallace) Sweat. She was a 1975 graduate of Halls High School and was a member of the U.S. Navy as Yeoman 2nd Class from 1981-1985. In 1983, she married Bradley McDevitt of Cincinnati, Ohio and they had one daughter, Heather Ryann. In 1995, Cindy graduated from the University of Tennessee with a bachelor's in Social Services and went on to work as a dedicated social worker for the Knoxville Department of Human Services and Children Services, as well as a corrections officer for Knoxville Juvenile Detention. Cindy truly lived a selfless life and fiercely devoted her time and energies to helping others in whatever way she possibly could. She was a beloved mother, sister, daughter, Mimi, and friend to so so many. She is preceded in death by her daughter's father, Bradley McDevitt, and her mother, Shirley Sweat. She is survived by her daughter, Heather and her father, Ralph; her siblings, Craig Sweat, Kim Henley, and Chris Sweat; her nieces and nephews, Kristi Tucker, Jessica Sweat, Savannah Sweat, and Tommy Sweat; her great nephews, Tycen and Greycen, and her great niece, Addycen. Family will receive friends 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, 4131 E. Emory Road, with a funeral service following at 8 p.m. Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m., Tuesday, at Lynnhurst Cemetery, 2300 West Adair Drive in Knoxville, Tennessee, for interment at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 15 to June 17, 2019