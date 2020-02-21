|
Cindy Siegel Shepler
Cindy Siegel Shepler, 62, succumbed to a myriad of chronic diseases on December 16, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Miles Siegel and Zelda Rose Lebed Siegel of Knoxville. She leaves behind her husband, David Shepler, his daughter Ashley Shepler, and three siblings - Sherry Siegel (Robert Alter), Mark (Betty) Siegel and Peggy (Greg) Loflin. Also, her niece and nephew, Sarah Siegel and Miles Loflin.
Cindy was a pioneer throughout her life - the first in the history of her family to be a bat mitzvah, unusual for Jewish girls at the time; a member of the first graduating class at Laurel High School; took a gap year, rare at the time, before moving to the West Coast for College; was an early devotee of Earth Shoes, waterbeds, vegetarianism and the raw foods movement; established and operated possibly the first juice bar in San Francisco; participated in the first San Francisco AIDS Walk in 1987; helped to co-found the first Knoxville Humane Society's benefit "Bark in the Park" in 1995 as well as the first "Martini Party" in 1998 to benefit the Knoxville Opera Guild.
Cindy was a summa cum laude graduate of San Francisco State University, followed by a brief but successful career as an Account Executive with Cigna. Her ambition was to become a financially independent career woman, with the help of her made-for-sales personality. This dream was derailed by her declining health, resulting in a move back home to Knoxville in 1993. She remained productive and involved with her volunteer work, and also decided to learn how to play duplicate bridge, a very competitive card game. In addition to becoming an ACBL Silver Life Master, she also met her future husband David at a bridge game.
One of Cindy's serious ailments was myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), which she struggled with for five decades. Even though she was low on energy most of the time, she became a zealous advocate for all who suffered from this disease as well as other health issues. She was truly a "citizen scientist" delving deep into research and theory and was a staunch advocate, leading efforts to raise awareness and increase government funding for research. She became a Community Ambassador for the Open Medicine Foundation, a non-profit that funds research for ME/CFS and other chronic diseases. She organized a trifecta of awareness in Knoxville in the form of a mayoral ME/CFS Proclamation, a ME/CFS City Council Resolution, and the annual blue lighting of the Henley Street Bridge.
Typical of Cindy's proactivity, when she developed a rare genetic skin disorder at age 51 she started a Facebook group known as the Hailey-Hailey Disease Worldwide Support Group. People with this condition often have painful, debilitation skin flares along with depression, and she wanted them to have world-wide 24/7 support. She also advocated for the legalization of medical cannabis and death with dignity.
These roles hardly define her. She loved cats! Having decided not to have children due to her health problems, her beloved Mocha and little Zelda received her motherly love. Someone once gave her a bumper sticker that said, "In my next life I want to be Cindy's cat." They truly were her little soulmates. Listening to music was also one of her great pleasures. She would record TV shows The Voice and Songland and replay her favorite songs over and over. Laughter and humor were her go-to medications. As a young girl she wanted to grow up and be a clown. If you ever had the experience of hearing her laugh - the uncontrollable, no holds barred, hard-to-catch-her-breath, contagious laugh, then lucky you - you have experienced a piece of heaven.
Cindy greatly valued her friendships. She was always willing to offer words of encouragement, comfort and advice to a friend in need. She had several younger friends and cherished their ideas and enthusiasm, while being a willing mentor and collaborator. Family was all important and she was an especially devoted daughter and aunt.
The family asks that to honor Cindy's memory you consider a donation to the Open Medicine Foundation (https://www.omf.ngo/#donatenow) , or to The Survivor Mitzvah Project, or to Rare Genomics Institute. A celebration of Cindy's life will be held by close family members and good friends. Memories and condolences may be shared at https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/IwrdIYIV
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020