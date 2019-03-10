|
|
Clade J. Allmon
Lenoir City, TN
Clade J. Allmon - age 95, of Lenoir City, passed away Friday, March, 8, 2019 at River Oaks Lenoir City. He was of the Baptist Faith and was a loving father and grandfather. Clade served in the United States Army in the South Pacific during World War II. He retired from Oak Ridge Y-12 Plant and was a 60 year member of Avery Masonic Lodge #593 F&AM. Preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Willie Pearl McBroom Allmon; son, Walter "Buddy" Allmon; parents, Clade O. Allmon and Myrtle Smith Allmon; siblings: Jack, Fred, Beatrice, Paralee, Ozell, Gene, Bill, Wanda and Clyde. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Ronda and Michael Sigmon of Lenoir City; grandchildren, Lindsay Mason and husband, Ricky, Lauren Sigmon; great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Noah Mason all of Lenoir City; along with many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City. Masonic services will follow at 7 p.m. conducted by Avery Masonic Lodge. Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services with full military honors conferred by the Loudon County Veteran Honor Guard. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is serving the family of Clade J. Allmon. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019