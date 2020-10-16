Claire Growden
Maryville - Gertrude Claire McWilliams Growden, age 91, of Maryville, TN, died at her home on October 12, 2020. Born January 9, 1929, in Tucson, AZ, Claire was the second of three daughters of the late James Everett and Helen Elizabeth Robinson McWilliams. Claire grew up in Pittsburgh, PA. She graduated from Langley High School and received a B.A. degree from Monmouth College, Monmouth, IL. She worked as a legal secretary for a law firm in Pittsburgh for several years before joining her father and sister Jeanne McWilliams in the operation of Chartiers Cemetery.
On July 10, 1953 Claire married Merle Bryce Growden, her devoted husband of 67 years. They made their home in Pittsburgh until July 1973, when Merle accepted a transfer to the San Francisco office of Fireman's Fund Insurance Company and they moved to Greenbrae, Marin County, CA. There Claire worked as a legal secretary and then as manager of the insurance benefits department of a law office until she retired in 1992. Shortly thereafter they moved to Knoxville, preferring the warmer climate of East Tennessee to that of their hometown, Pittsburgh.
Claire loved helping people. With her own vision deteriorating, she empathized with the blind, so she learned to transcribe books into Braille. She was also very outgoing and active in many organizations. For more than 50 years she was a member of Chartiers Chapter No. 97 of the Order of the Eastern Star, where she served as one of the star points. While in California she and Merle danced with the Tam Twirlers square dance group at the "plus" level for 10 years. Claire served as secretary of the Greenbrae Property Owners Association, the Belmont West Homeowners Association, and the Belmont West Garden Club. Her wonderful writing skills and sense of humor were greatly appreciated when she wrote the minutes for those groups. At Farragut Presbyterian Church she was a committee member, served on The Chancel Guild, and delighted in providing her famous homemade cookies for after-church fellowship gatherings. After moving to Asbury Place in August 2012, she and Merle joined New Providence Presbyterian Church in Maryville.
Claire and Merle loved to travel and were fortunate to have taken many trips and cruises to Europe and Asia during their retirement years. They also really enjoyed traveling around the USA and Canada in their RV, logging over 40,000 miles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jeanne McWilliams; two sisters-in-law, Esther Growden Bykens, and Mary Growden Carlton, and brother-in-law, Raymond Growden
In addition to her husband Merle, Claire is survived by her sister, Lois Dearolf and husband Ronald and their children, Sharon, David (Gail) and Nancy (Paula); brother-in-law, Robert Growden; brother-in-law, Donald (Rose) Growden; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and Dr. Woh Peng Fun of Kualalumpur, Malaysia, who Claire and Merle met many years ago on a trip to Singapore and developed a precious friendship with over the years to the point where they -- and he -- consider him as a son.
A special thanks to the staff of Blount Memorial Hospice and to Cecile Bresette, caregiver, for the compassionate loving help given to Claire.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may made to Monmouth College, 700 East Broadway, Monmouth, IL 61462-1998 or to New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 West Broadway, Maryville, TN 37801 or to a charity of your choice
. A memorial service will be scheduled after the restrictions for the virus are lifted. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.