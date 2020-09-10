1/
Claire H. Marshall
Claire H. Marshall

Knoxville - Claire H. Marshall, age 94, passed away quietly in her Knoxville home on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Claire was born in New Jersey to Edna and Edward Hornor. She married her childhood sweetheart, Russell C. Palumbo, Jr. and together they raised three daughters, Donna, Dale and Lynn. Claire worked for the Monmouth County Board of Social Services before retiring to Elizabeth City, NC with her second husband, Francis R. Marshall, whom she married in 1971. Claire and Fran later moved to Knoxville to be closer to her two older daughters.

Claire enjoyed boating, gardening, bird watching, puzzles and time with family and her dogs. People who knew her appreciated Claire's gentle presence. She is missed. The family is comforted in that she has rejoined her beloved husband Fran, who passed away on May 18, 2020. Claire is survived by daughters, Donna Della Volpe (husband Nicholas), Dale Jordon, and Lynn Palumbo of Knoxville, and Alison Ruff (husband Thomas) of Tinton Falls, NJ, daughter-in-law Jennifer Marshall of Illinois (whose husband David Marshall passed in 2005), brother-in-law Jack Rose of Florida (his wife, Claire's sister Rhoda, previously passed), plus three grandchildren, Ian Marshall, Laura Marshall and Gregory Jordon.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
