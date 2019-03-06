Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:15 AM
Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Lyons View Pike, TN
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Lyons View Pike, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Keith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Busler Keith


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clara Busler Keith Obituary
Clara Busler Keith

Knoxville, TN

Clara Busler Keith, Age 78, went to be with the Lord Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was a member of Valley View Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband, Charles M. Keith; parents, Wilbur & Suella Busler; and sister, Imogene Busler. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Eddie & Tammy Keith and Marty & Donna Keith; grandchildren, Katie Keith, Tara Keith, Tyler Keith, and Blake Keith; great-grandson Cash Keith; nephews, Bobby (Nora) Keith and Billy (Melinda) Busler; great nieces and nephews, Michelle (Roger) Hodge, Willie (Amy) Busler, and Darrin (Brenda) Busler.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Stevens Mortuary with a Chapel service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Justin Pratt and Rev. Jared Shumate officiating. Family and friends will meet 9:15 a.m. Friday March 8, 2019 at Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, Lyons View Pike for a 9:30 a.m. graveside service and interment. Honorary Pallbearers: Tyler Keith, Blake Keith, Bobby Keith and Billy Busler. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Ave. at North Broadway. Mrs. Keith's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now