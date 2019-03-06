|
|
Clara Busler Keith
Knoxville, TN
Clara Busler Keith, Age 78, went to be with the Lord Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was a member of Valley View Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband, Charles M. Keith; parents, Wilbur & Suella Busler; and sister, Imogene Busler. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Eddie & Tammy Keith and Marty & Donna Keith; grandchildren, Katie Keith, Tara Keith, Tyler Keith, and Blake Keith; great-grandson Cash Keith; nephews, Bobby (Nora) Keith and Billy (Melinda) Busler; great nieces and nephews, Michelle (Roger) Hodge, Willie (Amy) Busler, and Darrin (Brenda) Busler.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Stevens Mortuary with a Chapel service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Justin Pratt and Rev. Jared Shumate officiating. Family and friends will meet 9:15 a.m. Friday March 8, 2019 at Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, Lyons View Pike for a 9:30 a.m. graveside service and interment. Honorary Pallbearers: Tyler Keith, Blake Keith, Bobby Keith and Billy Busler. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Ave. at North Broadway. Mrs. Keith's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019