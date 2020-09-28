Clara Callis Elkins
Knoxville - Clara Callis Elkins, age 96, went to be with her Heavenly Father on September 25, 2020. She was of the Baptist Faith. Clara was born in Memphis and grew up in Germantown. Preceded in death by her husband, Frank Ted Elkins; parents, Frank Taylor and Carrie Callis; Robert (Bobby) Callis, who through all the years always seemed to be her special little brother. Clara retired from Delta Airlines with 38 years of service. She and her husband moved to Knoxville in 1986 to be near family, friends, and the Smokey Mountains. Family and friends will meet at 10:45am Tuesday September 29, 2020 at New Loyston Memorial Gardens for and 11:00am Graveside service Officiated by Rev. Larry Day. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St Jude Children's Hospital Memphis, TN, or Shriner's Hospital
Memphis, TN, or Shriner's Hospital for Children
