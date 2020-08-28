Clara Dean Burris Miller



Clara Dean Burris Miller, age 86 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her residence. Clara was born June 18, 1934 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Otis and Bessie Strong Burris. Clara was a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church in Lake City. She enjoyed children, gardening and growing flowers. In addition to her parents, Clara is preceded in death by her husbands James Everette Parks and Donald Miller, sisters Rannie Blankenship and brother Ellis Burris.



Sons, James Parks Jr and Diane of Lake City, Donnie Miller of Cleveland, OH; Daughter Pat Hupcej of Lake City; 14 Grandchildren; 29 Great Grandchildren; 7 Great Great Grandchildren; And a host of other family, friends, and relatives.



Due to Covid-19 we are observing social distancing practices and mask are recommended but not mandatory



Visitation: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Sunday, August 30, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel.



Funeral: 6:00 PM, Sunday, August 30, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Stan Slover officiating.



Interment: 10:00 AM, Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, Tennessee.









