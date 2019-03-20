|
|
Clara Edith Johnson
Kodak, TN
Clara Edith Johnson, 94 of Kodak, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Another
member of the "greatest"
generation left us on March 19, 2019 and left a void that will not be filled. Clara was born on December 7, 1924 in Kodak and along with five siblings,
survived the great depression to grow and prosper. She graduated Beech Springs High School in 1942 and left for Knoxville to get a job and make her way. Landing a job at Jim Thompson Photography as a clerk and "girl friday." During this time many photos of the Great Smoky Mountains Park were made and she was able to be personally involved in their production. She always talked of this time and was proud. Clara witnessed the end of WWII and danced in the streets of Knoxville. Having met Roy Johnson after the war they married in 1947, moved into their house in 1948 where they lived and raised a family. Clara and Roy attended Oak Grove United Methodist Church now Kodak United Methodist Church where both were active. Clara was church treasurer for many years. Active in the PTA, Home Clubs, and other community events you could count on her for help. A friendly independent person she kept a strong will on her family and was very proud of her family. Clara was a great care giver to her family, and also to Roy's father, mother, and extended family.
She is preceded in death by her husband Roy Johnson;
parents, Everett and Florence Grigsby Underwood; sisters, Alma, Helen, Ann, and Jean; and brother, Stanley. She is survived by sons, Phil Johnson and wife Barbara, and Greg; sister, Elaine Fields; grandsons, Eric and Kelli, Andy and Cathie, and Josh; granddaughter, Rebecca and Dustin; step-grandchildren, Craig and Robin Underwood; great-grandchildren, Tyson, Austin, Kamryn, Preston, Alyssa, Lani, Anna Jane, and Anakin; great-great-grandchildren, Pasley (baby boy due in August); nieces, Carol, Dorothy, Cindy, Melanie, Lynn, Gail, Annette, and Lorraine; nephews, Tom Jr., Bob, Joe, Alan, Wayne, and Loren B; several cousins in Tennessee and Ohio; also several good friends; care giver, Jerry Denney; special thanks to the staff at Fort Sanders Nursing Home. Donations may be made in honor of Clara to Beech Springs Cemetery fund, c/o Gary Cate: 3150 Douglas Dam Road, Kodak, TN 37764 The family will receive friends from 5-7PM Thursday with the funeral service to follow at 7PM in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville with Rev. Melissa Smith officiating. Graveside service and interment will take place 11AM Friday in Beech Springs Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019