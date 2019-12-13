|
|
Clara Fox
Knoxville - Clara Fox, age 95, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. She graduated from Knoxville General Hospital School of Nursing. Clara was a Registered Nurse and worked many for many years as a private duty nurse. Preceded in death by husband, Cecil A. Fox; parents; two sisters; and four brothers. Survived by sons, Joe Fox and wife Charlotte, of Henderson, TX and Jim Fox of Knoxville; grandchildren, Crystal Fox, Rachel Conner and husband Doug, Brent Fox and wife Elena of Dubuque, IA, Leigh Ann Fox, and Ben Fox both of Knoxville; sister, Mary Bowers of Elizabethton, TN; great grandchildren, Hayden and Madison Fox, Hudson Conner; and former daughter-in-law, Gail Fox; several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be 1 pm Wednesday at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com 865-689-8888.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17, 2019