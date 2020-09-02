Clara Francis Baker



Mrs. Clara Francis Baker, age 79, passed away at her residence in Sharps Chapel on Monday, September 1, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William Brakebill and Opal Pemberton Brakebill. In earlier years, Mrs. Baker was a seamstress at Levis, where she participated in the monthly Birthday Club. She was a member of Midway Baptist Church in Tazewell, where she enjoyed volunteering. She also enjoyed volunteering for Shared Blessings and working out with Silver Sneakers. She loved serving her friends by taking them to their doctor's appointments. She is preceded in death by her husband Jake Baker, her brother Bill Brakebill, and step-daughter Mitzi.



She is survived by her son Daryl (Johnita) Moore of Knoxville, her brother Gary (Barbara) Brakebill, step-son J.T. (Janice) Baker, step-son David Baker, many step-grandchildren, and many friends.



The family wishes to thank her caregivers Trish Perry, Madison Perry, and Alice Norris.



A graveside service, with Pastor Ronnie Pressnell officiating, will be held in Woodhaven Memorial Gardens on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 10:00AM.



In lieu of flowers, please make monetary donations to Midway Baptist Church, 905 Yoakum Avenue, P.O. Box 398, New Tazewell, Tn. 37825.



Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens are honored to serve the family of Clara Baker.









