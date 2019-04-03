|
|
Clara Jane Hawkins Cole
Miser Station, TN
Clara Jane Hawkins Cole passed peacefully on March 31, 2019 surrounded by family. A faithful member of Friendsville United Methodist Church, Clara is survived by her children and their spouses, Rebecca and Mark Hruz, Laura Cole and John Gresham, Tracey MacLaine and Roderic Cole, 5 grandchildren Jessica Hruz-Anderson, Alexandra Hruz, Gordon Hruz, Riley Cole and Audrey Cole and two great grandchildren Benjamin Anderson and Elenoir Anderson. Clara lived her life around the world including Germany and Greece. She returned to Tennessee where she began her profession as a histologist at Fort Sanders Hospital. In her time at Fort Sanders, she worked alongside her Mother, Carmen Hawkins, and succeeded her as manager of the histopathology department. In the late 1980s, Clara moved from Maryville to her family home in Miser Station. She lived out her remaining days there, keeping the doors of the original McConnell-Miser home place open to friends and family until her passing. After her retirement from Fort Sanders, she spent her time creating crosstitch and crochet pieces, many of which still grace the homes of family and friends. Clara's spirit of fun, adventure and her love of animals are well known to those close to her. A celebration of life will be held at Friendsville United Methodist Church 204 East College Avenue in Friendsville, TN at 6:30 PM, on Friday April 5th. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 6:30. Memorial gifts may be made to the Blount County Humane Society or the church.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019