Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Jane Hawkins Cole

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clara Jane Hawkins Cole Obituary
Clara Jane Hawkins Cole

Miser Station, TN

Clara Jane Hawkins Cole passed peacefully on March 31, 2019 surrounded by family. A faithful member of Friendsville United Methodist Church, Clara is survived by her children and their spouses, Rebecca and Mark Hruz, Laura Cole and John Gresham, Tracey MacLaine and Roderic Cole, 5 grandchildren Jessica Hruz-Anderson, Alexandra Hruz, Gordon Hruz, Riley Cole and Audrey Cole and two great grandchildren Benjamin Anderson and Elenoir Anderson. Clara lived her life around the world including Germany and Greece. She returned to Tennessee where she began her profession as a histologist at Fort Sanders Hospital. In her time at Fort Sanders, she worked alongside her Mother, Carmen Hawkins, and succeeded her as manager of the histopathology department. In the late 1980s, Clara moved from Maryville to her family home in Miser Station. She lived out her remaining days there, keeping the doors of the original McConnell-Miser home place open to friends and family until her passing. After her retirement from Fort Sanders, she spent her time creating crosstitch and crochet pieces, many of which still grace the homes of family and friends. Clara's spirit of fun, adventure and her love of animals are well known to those close to her. A celebration of life will be held at Friendsville United Methodist Church 204 East College Avenue in Friendsville, TN at 6:30 PM, on Friday April 5th. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 6:30. Memorial gifts may be made to the Blount County Humane Society or the church.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.