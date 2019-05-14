|
|
Clara Jeanette Thomas
Powell, TN
Clara Jeanette Thomas, age 94, of Powell, TN., passed away Mother's Day, May 12, 2019, at UT Medical Center. Mrs. Thomas was born April 7, 1925 in Toledo, Kentucky to Harvey & Clara Blasé Sproule. She was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church since April 20, 1958. She served as the Knox County Baptist Association WMU Director and was a member of the State WMU Executive Board. Mrs. Thomas was the Founder of the Appalachian Ministry.
With her passing she will be reunited with her parents; her husband Hesco Thomas; three daughters, Anna Marie Hopper, Peggy Kesterson, and Carla Sampsel; and her brother John Arnold Sproule.
Mrs. Thomas is survived by her grandchildren, Adam Hopper, Aaron Kesterson, Rebecca Kesterson, Brooke Kesterson, Evan Sampsel, Zackary Sampsel; her great grandchildren, Emma & Vincent; and many other family and friends.
Rev. Kent Williams will lead the Graveside Service on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 2:00pm at Woodhaven Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 160 Edgemoor Road, Powell, TN. 37849. To share your thoughts and condolences, please visit www.woodhavenfh.com. Woodhaven Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens are honored to serve the Clara Jeanette Thomas Family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 14, 2019