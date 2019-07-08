|
Clara L. Davis
Knoxville - Clara L. Davis was called home to the Lord on Saturday July 6th. She will be remembered as a devout Christian who never met a stranger and lived her entire life with an abiding love for all God's creatures! She was devoted to her family and loved all life offered! Clara was preceded in death by her husband Arthur C. Davis; She is survived by her sister, Joyce and husband, David Heist, children Connie her husband David Smith, Patricia Davis, Arthur C. Davis Jr. and wife Cheryl; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A private service will be held for family only.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 8, 2019