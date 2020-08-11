Clara Leola Chambers Austin
Knoxville - AUSTIN, Clara Leola Chambers, "Ginger", formerly of Knoxville, TN passed away on August 8, after a brief illness. Born on August 21, 1924, in Cades Cove, Blount County, TN, she was the descendant of several prominent families in the Cove. She was the daughter of Jesse Cloyd Chambers and Zena Meldona Myers, and granddaughter of George Huston Myers and Elizabeth S. Burchfield. Forced to leave Cades Cove as a young girl, during the creation of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, she relocated with her family to Rockford, TN. She was not one to be nostalgic about country life though and as a young adult left the farm for the city of Knoxville. There she met her husband of 21 years, James Maurice Austin, at the Tennessee Valley Bank where they were both employed. They were married in 1948, and were long time residents of Holston Hills. After Mr. Austin's death in 1971, she began her career at the USDA textile research lab affiliated with the University of Tennessee, before relocating to the USDA lab in Suffolk, Virginia. After her retirement she returned to Knoxville. Ginger loved classical music and a supporter of the Knoxville Symphony. She was an excellent cook, a beautiful seamstress, and enjoyed finishing a cross word puzzle every day. She never lost her love of nature, keeping her bird feeders full, and her friendly named squirrels and chipmunks supplied with peanuts. As health declined, she resided in Richmond Va. with her daughter, until her death. She had nine siblings and is survived by her brother, Kenneth Chambers of Maryville. She is also survived by her three children: son James M. Austin (Age) and grandchildren Emily Austin, Alice Austin and Milo Austin; daughter Susan Austin Blackwell (Jim) and granddaughter Clair Blackwell Stewart; son Joseph L Austin (Gail) and grandchildren Heather Sharp, Joseph Austin and Daniel Austin and 7 great grandchildren.
A private service will be held at a later date. For the online condolence book, please visit https://www.blileys.com/obituaries/obituary-listings
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Knoxville Symphony, PO Box 360, Knoxville TN 37901 or the Ijams Nature Center online at Ijams.org
