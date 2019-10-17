Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Smith Trinity Chapel
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Smith Trinity Chapel
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Sentell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Mae Sentell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Mae Sentell Obituary
Clara Mae Sentell

Maryville - Clara (Bolinger) Sentell, age 82 of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at home. She was a member of Monte Vista Baptist Church. Clara was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She enjoyed watching her children play sports and was an avid bowler. She was a 1955 graduate of Friendsville High School and a former employee of Tennessee Book Company and Blount National Bank. Preceded in death by: Parents, Alfred Bolinger and Lucile (Purkey) Bolinger; Brother, James Bolinger; Brother-in-law, Don Graves. Survivors include: Husband of 63 years, Joseph Lloyd Sentell; Son, Ricky Sentell & wife Cindy of Hattiesburg, MS; Daughter, Judy Sentell Locke of Maryville; Grandchildren, Alison Beeman & husband Tyten, Stephanie Dickerson & husband Ben, Joseph Locke, Brandon Sentell & wife Lauren, Brittney Sentell; Eight Great-Grandchildren; Brother, Kyle Bolinger & wife Mickey; Sister, Carolyn Simmons & husband Jerry; Sister, Nancy Graves. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Blount Memorial Hospice, 1095 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy., Maryville, TN 37804 or Alzheimer's Tennessee Inc., East TN Office, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 PM, Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM with Rev. Bob Dalton officiating. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 3:00 PM, Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now