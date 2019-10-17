|
|
Clara Mae Sentell
Maryville - Clara (Bolinger) Sentell, age 82 of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at home. She was a member of Monte Vista Baptist Church. Clara was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She enjoyed watching her children play sports and was an avid bowler. She was a 1955 graduate of Friendsville High School and a former employee of Tennessee Book Company and Blount National Bank. Preceded in death by: Parents, Alfred Bolinger and Lucile (Purkey) Bolinger; Brother, James Bolinger; Brother-in-law, Don Graves. Survivors include: Husband of 63 years, Joseph Lloyd Sentell; Son, Ricky Sentell & wife Cindy of Hattiesburg, MS; Daughter, Judy Sentell Locke of Maryville; Grandchildren, Alison Beeman & husband Tyten, Stephanie Dickerson & husband Ben, Joseph Locke, Brandon Sentell & wife Lauren, Brittney Sentell; Eight Great-Grandchildren; Brother, Kyle Bolinger & wife Mickey; Sister, Carolyn Simmons & husband Jerry; Sister, Nancy Graves. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Blount Memorial Hospice, 1095 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy., Maryville, TN 37804 or Alzheimer's Tennessee Inc., East TN Office, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 PM, Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM with Rev. Bob Dalton officiating. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 3:00 PM, Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019