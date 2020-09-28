Clara Owenby
Knoxville - Clara B. Owenby, age 73, departed this life surrounded by family at home on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Knoxville. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Clara retired from the United States Postal Service and loved to travel, especially to Charleston, Savannah, and Tybee Island. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Eloise Percell and husband Gordon Owenby. She is survived by children Donna and Charlie Poling and Eddie and Janet McNamee, grandchildren Andrew, Zacharie, and Bruce; brothers and sisters-in-law Bobby and Diane Percell and Jimmy and Linda Percell; several nieces and nephews, and special friends Amy Rhea and father and stepmother of her children Larry and Susan McNamee. Family will meet at Berry Highland South, 9010 Simpson Rd., Knoxville, TN 37920 on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 for a 3:00 p.m. graveside service officiated by Pastor Gene Hurley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Appalachian Bear Rescue in Townsend (https://appalachianbearrescue.org/
) or Young-Williams Animal Shelter in Knoxville (https://www.young-williams.org/
). The family invites friends to visit the online guestbook and share fond memories at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
.