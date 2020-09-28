1/1
Clara Owenby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Owenby

Knoxville - Clara B. Owenby, age 73, departed this life surrounded by family at home on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Knoxville. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Clara retired from the United States Postal Service and loved to travel, especially to Charleston, Savannah, and Tybee Island. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Eloise Percell and husband Gordon Owenby. She is survived by children Donna and Charlie Poling and Eddie and Janet McNamee, grandchildren Andrew, Zacharie, and Bruce; brothers and sisters-in-law Bobby and Diane Percell and Jimmy and Linda Percell; several nieces and nephews, and special friends Amy Rhea and father and stepmother of her children Larry and Susan McNamee. Family will meet at Berry Highland South, 9010 Simpson Rd., Knoxville, TN 37920 on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 for a 3:00 p.m. graveside service officiated by Pastor Gene Hurley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Appalachian Bear Rescue in Townsend (https://appalachianbearrescue.org/) or Young-Williams Animal Shelter in Knoxville (https://www.young-williams.org/). The family invites friends to visit the online guestbook and share fond memories at www.berryhighlandsouth.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655737300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Highland South

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved