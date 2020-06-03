Clara Ruth Keith Parker
Corryton - Clara Ruth Keith Parker, age 81 of Corryton passed away June 2, 2020. She was a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church. Clara was a loving wife, mom, mamaw, and great-mamaw. Preceded in death by daughter Connie Parker and husband of 63 years Cotton Parker. Survived by children Anne, Keith (Chris), and Michael (Charlotte) Parker, 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Friday, June 5, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet 9:45am Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery for a 10:00am graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Clara's memory to UT Hospice, 4435 Valley View Drive Suite 104 Knoxville, TN 37917. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
JUN
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
