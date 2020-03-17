|
Clara (Claire) Skolits
Clara (Claire) Skolits, 95, residing at Fairpark Concordia Nursing home, passed away on March 16, 2020. Clara was born in Bayshore, New York on May 13, 1924. She raised two children, Wayne and Gary, while working at the State University of New York at Stony Brook.
Claire retired from Stony Brook University where she worked as a secretary and relocated to Tennessee to be near her son and grandchildren in 1990. In retirement she continued her love of travel, cooking, and art, painting rural southern mountain scenes as well as Long Island seascapes. She loved the theater, with regular trips to Broadway plays throughout her life.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Skolits, her son, Wayne Skolits, as well as her brothers Edwin and Frank. She is survived by her two sisters, Alma and Frances in New York, as well as her son, Gary Skolits and his long-time girlfriend, Leslie Richards; granddaughter Leah Salter and husband Michael; grandson Wes Skolits; and two great-grandsons Micah and Samuel Salter. Per Claire's request, no service will be conducted, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Claire requested donations to agencies that serve women and children who are surviving domestic abuse. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the leadership and staff of Fairpark Concordia Nursing Home and to their support and kindness to the family during Claire's passing. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2020