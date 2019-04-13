Resources
Clarence Albert Donnell passed away on April 9, 2019. He was born on January 20, 1928 in Ponca City, Oklahoma to William Alvie and Gertrude Nachbor Donnell. He graduated from high school in McMinnville, TN, and graduated cum laude from the University of Tennessee in 1950 with a B.S. degree in Industrial Accounting. Employment in his chosen field took him to several companies and locations with him retiring from Lockheed-Martin in Oak Ridge, TN in 1996.

He is survived by his wife, the former Ann Hickey, and a son, Mark Houston Donnell and wife Jennifer of Ashburn, Virginia; two grandchildren, Charlotte and Oliver Donnell. He is also

survived by a sister, Lucille Cullen, of Jackson, Tennessee.

Clarence was of the Methodist faith. He was a member of the East Tennessee Historical Society. He was interested in hobbies that included golf, photography, gardening, bridge playing, and genealogy over his lifetime.

A private family service was held, The Reverend Chris Caldwell officiated. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 13, 2019
