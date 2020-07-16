1/1
Clarence "Wayne" Arden
Clarence "Wayne" Arden

Loudon - Clarence "Wayne" Arden, age 76, of Loudon, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on July 16, 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and a member of East Hills Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his son, Michael Wayne Arden; parents, Fred and Lorene Arden.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Viva Arden; step-children, Glenda Voy and Brenda Melton and husband Billy; sister, Shirley Buckner; 5 grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, extended family and his church family at East Hills Baptist Church. Friends may visit Loudon Funeral Home at their convenience, between the hours of 9am and 5pm on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Graveside service will be at 2pm Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Loudon County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jeremy Sexton officiating. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.loudonfuneralhome.net. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of the arrangements.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
JUL
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Loudon County Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
