Clarence (Jack) Ballew
Knoxville - Clarence Jackson Ballew (Jack) of Knoxville was born August 5, 1935 passed away on Wednesday April 8, 2020. He was a member of Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church. He served in the Korean War as a paratrooper from 1954 to 1957. He loved God, his family, friends, and to fish and shoot pool. Preceded in death by his wife of almost thirty six years, Frances Ingle Ballew; granddaughter, Chasity Lane; father, George Ballew; mother, Gladys Breeden; brothers, Curtis and LeRoy Ballew; sister, Patsy Maples. He is survived by daughters, Donna Buckner (Jay), Mary Tharp (Kent), Jackie Shelton (Carl), and Cathy Wilson; son, Michael Ballew (Kerrie); good friend, Irene Comer; sister, Alice Hall; sister-in-law, Liz Justice (Wayne) who was like a daughter; good friend, Labib Sayar; seventeen grandchildren; thirty four great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and multiple nieces and nephews. Mr. Ballew's funeral services will be private with Rev. Rick Ferguson officiating. Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel is honored to serve the family of Mr. Ballew. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020