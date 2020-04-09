Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Ballew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence (Jack) Ballew


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence (Jack) Ballew Obituary
Clarence (Jack) Ballew

Knoxville - Clarence Jackson Ballew (Jack) of Knoxville was born August 5, 1935 passed away on Wednesday April 8, 2020. He was a member of Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church. He served in the Korean War as a paratrooper from 1954 to 1957. He loved God, his family, friends, and to fish and shoot pool. Preceded in death by his wife of almost thirty six years, Frances Ingle Ballew; granddaughter, Chasity Lane; father, George Ballew; mother, Gladys Breeden; brothers, Curtis and LeRoy Ballew; sister, Patsy Maples. He is survived by daughters, Donna Buckner (Jay), Mary Tharp (Kent), Jackie Shelton (Carl), and Cathy Wilson; son, Michael Ballew (Kerrie); good friend, Irene Comer; sister, Alice Hall; sister-in-law, Liz Justice (Wayne) who was like a daughter; good friend, Labib Sayar; seventeen grandchildren; thirty four great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and multiple nieces and nephews. Mr. Ballew's funeral services will be private with Rev. Rick Ferguson officiating. Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel is honored to serve the family of Mr. Ballew. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -