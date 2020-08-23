1/1
Clarence Bruhin
Clarence Bruhin

Andersonville - Clarence Frank Bruhin age 88, of Andersonville, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was a member of Inskip Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by parents, Albert and Flora Bruhin; siblings, Bill, Esta, Betty and John.

Survivors: wife of 46 years, Mary Kate Bruhin of Knoxville; daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Steve Barnes, Tammy and Mike Mellon, Hope and David Brazzell; daughter, Frankie Havener, all of Andersonville; grandchildren, Lucas Barnes, Lauren Sharon, Randi Sewell, Lacy Wiesehuegel, Ben Mellon and Savannah Stiles; great-grandchildren, Jyclyn, Jaycie, Jazmyn, Christian, Lila, Remy, Laytham, Abel, Lucy and Caroline.

Friends may call at their convenience from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Stevens Mortuary. The family will have a private memorial service. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Frank's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Calling hours
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Memories & Condolences
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Stevens Mortuary
