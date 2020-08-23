Clarence Bruhin
Andersonville - Clarence Frank Bruhin age 88, of Andersonville, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was a member of Inskip Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by parents, Albert and Flora Bruhin; siblings, Bill, Esta, Betty and John.
Survivors: wife of 46 years, Mary Kate Bruhin of Knoxville; daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Steve Barnes, Tammy and Mike Mellon, Hope and David Brazzell; daughter, Frankie Havener, all of Andersonville; grandchildren, Lucas Barnes, Lauren Sharon, Randi Sewell, Lacy Wiesehuegel, Ben Mellon and Savannah Stiles; great-grandchildren, Jyclyn, Jaycie, Jazmyn, Christian, Lila, Remy, Laytham, Abel, Lucy and Caroline.
Friends may call at their convenience from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Stevens Mortuary. The family will have a private memorial service. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
.