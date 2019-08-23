|
Clarence E. (Gene) Suthard
- - Clarence E. (Gene) Suthard: a gentle, psychic soul
February 22nd, 1946 - August 13th, 2019
Gene was a natural born story teller. He truly loved sharing humorous stories from his harsh but oddly funny childhood and his diverse work experiences. When asked when his birthday was he would say that he was born on Friday the 22nd, 1946; the birth certificate was missing the month. When he asked his Mother in what month he was born, she would say, "It was likely in February since that was the only Friday the 22nd in that winter." Gene was the youngest son in a family of 13 children. He was raised in a Primitive Southern Baptist household with Amish influences near Chimney Rock, North Carolina. He said, "Everything on our farm was spelled W-O-R-K, and I have zero interest in ever farming again." When asked about the location of the farm he said, "it was as far back in the mountains as you could pipe daylight", and as anyone who knew Gene knows, he had numerous, humorous colloquialisms to share.
He discovered at the age of 4 that he often saw events "out of time" when he announced to the family one day after church "We need to hurry home because Aunt Leaner is waiting for us on the front porch." His Mother, Ester, said, "We aren't expecting any company." They arrived home to find Aunt Leaner waiting on the front porch. The realization that he could see things "out of time" put him on a life path to discover what he called "the all-in-all God truth." He refused to accept that life was a three dimensional box without influence from consciousness or spirit. He believed that you get what you focus on. He was an avid fan of the author Jane Roberts and her Seth books.
Gene met Loretta, his current wife of 37 years, in a dream on the night of December 15th, 1981. In the dream, they discussed what they both wanted in a marriage and agreed to a meeting. He had known that his next wife's name would be Loretta and that she would have a 3 year old son when they finally met, but he didn't know where she would be until she told him in the dream that he would find her in Louisville, KY. Gene had friends in Jeffersonville, IN that is just across the river from Louisville, so he left Montana the next morning and drove 33 hours straight back to Indiana. They met "by chance" in the office of a mutual friend they didn't know they had in Louisville, KY on December 18th just 3 days after the dream. They married soon after. Gene and Loretta moved to Knoxville in October of 1989. They worked daily together for 28 of their 37 years. They developed a landscape company in Fountain City, worked in retail, and became owners of several rental properties. They simply enjoyed being together. One client said they were like "peas and carrots" because they complimented each other so well. Gene was a good father to his stepson, Sean, offering insights, information, and support when needed. Gene had two daughters from a previous marriage, Camille and Danielle, from whom he was unwillingly separated when they were very young and causing him a painful wound that never healed.
Gene was a gentle, hardworking, non-judgmental, philosophical, and inspirational soul. He enjoyed sharing insights and ideas about the possibilities of flexible time, quantum mechanics, and the structure of the multi-dimensional universe. Gene was a rock solid individual who lived a principled life with honor and integrity. He is deeply loved and will be truly missed. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Fountain City on a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2019