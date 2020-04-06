Services
Hendersonville Funeral Home
353 E Main Street
Hendersonvlle, TN 37075
615-824-3855
Clarence Edward Welch Jr.


1947 - 2020
Clarence Edward Welch Jr. Obituary
Clarence Edward Welch, Jr.

Hendersonville - Mr. Clarence Edward Welch, Jr. "Junior" age 72, of Hendersonville, TN, formerly of Knoxville, TN, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020.

Mr. Welch was born in Knoxville, TN, on July 23, 1947, the son of the late Clarence Edward Welch, Sr. and Ezna Nellie Parker Welch. He served in the United States Air Force. Mr. Welch retired from Baptist Hospital and was a member of North Knoxville Baptist Church. He enjoyed listening to the Eagles, animals, antiques, photography, and collecting Indian artifacts. He will be remembered most for his loving heart toward everyone.

He is survived by numerous cousins. Mr. Welch had a special cousin and her husband, Sandy and Ron Schwalb who devoted their time, love, and guidance. Junior was a blessing to them and they are thankful he was a part of their lives.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to 4825 Trousdale Drive, Suite 220 Nashville, TN 37220.

Visit the online obituary www.hendersonvillefh.com to post tributes and share memories.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
