Clarence Eugene "Gene" White
Lenoir City - Clarence Eugene "Gene" White - age 89 of Lenoir City, passed away on September 14, 2019 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. Gene was a member of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City where he served as Business Manager for many years. Before serving at the church, he retired from the payroll department at K-25 in Oak Ridge, TN after 37 years of service. Gene served his country in the United States Army. He was also active with the Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County, a life member of Lenoir City Rotary Club and lifelong Tennessee Volunteer fan. He served with Gideons International Loudon County Camp U41077.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Purley and Nellie White and sisters, Margaret Bluford and Shirley Gerry. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Lottie McKee White; sons, Doug White (Vicki) of Rhode Island and Don White (Jennifer) of Lenoir City and beloved grandchildren: Katie, Emily and Caleb; sisters, Pearl Lashley and Linda Williams; brothers, Bob White (Debbie) and Ron White (Jean); brother in law, Pat Gerry along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Saturday September 21st at First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. with Dr. Jack Jackson and Dr. Dick DeMerchant officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Loudon Co. Veterans Honor Guard. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 17, 2019